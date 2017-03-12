MSNBC Live 03/12/17

Trump proposes tracking crime by immigrants

President Trump's new crime tracking plan takes a page out of Breitbart's "black crime" section. Ari Melber breaks it down on The Point’s NORMAL or NOT segment. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

HHS Sec.: "No one will be worse off" on GOP health plan
The implications of Preet Bharara's firing
10 hours 28 min ago
Maddow: State Department "disappearing" under Tillerson
12 hours 14 min ago
Trump Jr.: I have "zero contact" with dad
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara: "I was fired"
1 day 4 hours ago
Maddow: Pence story on Flynn's lobbying hard to believe
1 day 22 hours ago
Who is feeding President Trump conspiracy theories?
Intruder breaches White House grounds
Lawrence: Donald Trump is living in fear
Trump admin. orders abrupt purge of U.S. attorneys

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL