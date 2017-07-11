MSNBC Live 07/11/17

Trump on Son's Russian Meeting Emails: 'I Applaud His...

Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders reads a statement from the President regarding emails released by his son, Donald Trump Jr. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump Jr. on promised Clinton dirt: 'I love it'
5 hours 49 min ago
Senators express concern over Trump Jr. emails
6 hours 7 min ago
Senate August recess delayed for two weeks
GOP Rep. Chris Stewart wants Donald Trump Jr. questioned
6 hours 42 min ago
Morning Joe: 'This has a different feel for some Republicans'
11 hours 4 min ago
Trump adviser calls Trump Jr. controversy: 'massive nothing burger'
7 hours 54 min ago
Trump Jr. meeting raises question: Is collusion even a crime?
Schiff: Don Jr.'s tweets 'don't inspire a lot of confidence'
Lawyers: Trump had no knowledge of son's meeting
Maddow: Trump collusion questions are getting more specific

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL