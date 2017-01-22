Weekends with Alex Witt 01/22/17

Trump on march: Why didn't these people vote?

President Trump tweeted his reaction to the historic Women's Marches Saturday. NBC's Jane Timm discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Conway: WH gave ‘alternative facts’ on Inauguration crowd
Fact checking Sean Spicer's Inauguration numbers
15 hours 48 min ago
Steinem: If you force Muslims to register, we'll all register as Muslims
1 day 7 min ago
Watch the Women's Marches across the nation
14 hours 8 min ago
FEC case exposes paid actor Trump supporters
1 day 15 hours ago
Moore: 'The old guard of the Democratic party has to go'
Trump Justice Dept. delays TX voting rights case
Trump enters office with vow to end 'American carnage'
Rep. Jamie Raskin: Inaugural address ‘meanest’ in history
Debra Messing on Trump's election: 'It was a shock'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL