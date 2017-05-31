05/31/17

Trump Meets Vietnam Prime Minister

President Trump says he and Prime Minister Phuc will discuss trade as well as how to deal with North Korea. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Comey to testify in public next week
Spicer suggests Trump's 'covfefe' tweet was not a mistake
1 hour 53 min ago
Sen. Franken: Griffin photo 'wrongheaded'
4 hours 32 min ago
No job safe in White House, not even Kushner's: NYT
17 hours 35 min ago
Joe: 'Covfefe' tweet symbolic of a bigger problem
10 hours 44 min ago
Trump leaning toward withdrawing from Paris Climate Deal
Steele: GOP 'deaf, dumb and blind' on health care plan
Maddow: Civil Rights withering under Trump, Sessions
When the DNC meets 'The Resistence'
Trump's not quite 'home run' of a foreign trip

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL