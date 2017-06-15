06/15/17

Trump Makes Remarks on Scalise Shooting

President Trump says Rep. Steve Scalise is in "some trouble" regarding his recovery after being shot Wednesday but added that in some small way the incident may bring unity to our divided country. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'Witch Hunt:' Trump slams reports he's under investigation
What it means if Trump is under investigation
16 hours 28 min ago
Cosby Trial: Judge orders deadlocked jury to keep trying
Trump says Scalise in 'difficult' condition
1 hour 12 min ago
Joe: Heated rhetoric in this country must calm down
6 hours 29 min ago
Trump under investigation for obstruction of justice: WaPo
Sanford: Trump 'partially to blame for demons" in politics
Maddow Show: Trump investigation a 'turning point'
GOP Senator: Investigation is 'not a witch hunt'
'I was running for my life': Aide recounts shooting

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL