Trump keeps media on defense

President Trump spent his 100th day in office launching another blistering attack on the "dishonest media." How should journalists respond going forward? Ari Melber's expert panel gets to The Point. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

VP Pence: Tax plan may increase deficit
Rep. Schiff: "Day 101 looks a lot like Day 1"
9 hours 18 min ago
Rep. Maxine Waters: Trump is a "pathological liar"
10 hours 35 min ago
Remembering the L.A. riots, 25 years later
9 hours 48 min ago
Trump slams the media in campaign-style 100 day rally
1 day 1 hour ago
Holder: Trump admin pulling back on right to vote
13 hours 6 min ago
Russian pro-democracy movement resists Putin
NBC News: Trump team did vet Flynn, hired him anyway
Joy: Trump has faced 100 days of resistance
100 days in, POTUS misses his old life

