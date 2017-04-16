MSNBC Live 04/16/17

Trump job vacancies: ‘Normal’ or not?

President Trump promised to bring the best and brightest minds to his administration, but many top positions remain unfilled. "Normal" or not? Ari Melber breaks it down on The Point. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: Why would we exit the Paris agreement?
8 hours 53 min ago
Is Trump tweeting his way to World War III?
1 day 7 hours ago
Joe Walsh: Trump should release his tax returns
4 hours 11 min ago
GOP Rep.: I'd advise Trump to release WH visitor logs
8 hours 4 min ago
MaddowBlog: Not just golf, Mar-a-Lago ethics mess gets worse
8 hours 55 min ago
Expert: North Korea's failed missile test is 'still a test'
Morning Joe: How Bannon has hastened his own demise
Fmr FBI agent: NK cyber-attack potential is underplayed
Maxine Waters: I think Trump is going down
Joe: 'Transparency' not a watchword in the White House

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL