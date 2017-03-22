MSNBC Live 03/22/17

Trump: I Feel 'Somewhat Vindicated' After Intel Chief's Briefing

President Trump says "I feel somewhat vindicated" after House Intel Chief Nunes discussed his findings regarding the president's claims the Obama administration wiretapped his office at Trump Tower. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: I feel 'somewhat vindicated' after Intel. Chief's briefing
45 min 57 sec ago
3 dead in car-and-knife 'terrorist incident' near UK Parliament
Trump's communications possibly picked up by 'incidental' surveillance
Witness: 'We saw a car plow into a lady' in London attack
3 hours 41 min ago
Witness: A man wearing black clothes ran through the security gates
4 hours 25 min ago
Manafort worked for billionaire on Putin's behalf: AP
Russian info-war tactics in US election continue
Not enough votes today to pass bill: GOP Rep.
Joe: Here's the worst-case scenario if bill passes
Trump breaks his 'buy American' promise

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL