MSNBC Live 05/07/17

Trump healthcare, a tax cut in disguise?

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, D-MI, submits that Donald Trump's healthcare proposal is a veiled tax cut for "all of his friends in the cabinet." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Macron projected to win French presidency
51 min 5 sec ago
Price defends pre-existing condition coverage in bill
Backlash against Trumpcare erupts across U.S.
4 hours 32 min ago
Where Trump should make good on infrastructure vows
Nance: Was Flynn recruited by foreign powers?
1 day 4 hours ago
Can Obama and Clinton save a divided party?
Joy: Did the House GOP read the health care bill?
Maddow: Trump neglects to fill key defense roles
Trump team asked Obama admin. for help with Flynn: report
Dems on offense over GOP health care bill

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL