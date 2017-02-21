MSNBC Live 02/21/17

Trump empowering DHS to enforce immigration laws

Fmr. Governor Jan Brewer, R - Arizona, and Rep. Ruben Gallego, D - Arizona, join to discuss President Trump's immigration crackdown. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

