Trump dodges question about links to Russia

Representative Adam Smith joins MSNBC's Craig Melvin to discuss lack of transparency within the Trump administration following reports that members of the campaign had repeated contact with Russian officials before the election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Labor Secretary nominee Andy Puzder expected to withdraw nomination
Trump dodges question about links to Russia
1 hour 34 min ago
Mika: This looks like the steps leading to total meltdown
8 hours 49 min ago
Trump blames 'leaks' for Flynn debacle
1 hour 59 min ago
'Bleak' poll numbers for Trump
7 hours 27 min ago
Sen. King: 'White House doesn't have a lot of credibility'
GOP: 'Let's get the transcript of Flynn's call'
Analyst: Trump aides 'need to start getting lawyers'
Howard Dean: Trump is in 'deep trouble'
Source: Pence kept in dark due to atty-client privilege

