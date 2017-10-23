The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 10/23/17

Trump disputes Gold Star widow dragging feud into its second week

Pres. Trump is defending his remarks to Myeshia Johnson, wife of slain soldier Sgt. La David Johnson, bringing his feud with the Gold Star widow into its second week. Our reporter panel reacts. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Officials: Niger attack likely a set-up
5 hours 47 min ago
NYT: Bill O’Reilly settled harassment claim for $32M
3 hours 36 min ago
Maxine Waters: Kelly owes grieving widow an apology
6 hours 44 min ago
The people running Trump's EPA used to work against it
3 hours 24 min ago
WaPo: Dems jittery about VA Governor race
5 hours 12 min ago
Did McCain go after Trump for draft dodging?
Hirono on harassment in Congress: Imagine it happens to younger staff
Joe: Bannon's scam will blow up next midterm
Trump undercuts Gold Star widow in new tweet
Study in contrast: How Bush handled Cindy Sheehan

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL