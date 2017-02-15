MSNBC Live 02/15/17

Trump deviating from precedent on Israel?

Hisham Melhem of Al Arabiya News Channel joins NBC's Katy Tur to explain why he believes Donald Trump isn’t equipped to help foster peace between Israelis and Palestinians. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

