MSNBC Live 01/05/17

Trump: Dems 'lead by head clown' Schumer

President-elect Trump took on Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer in a tweet calling him a "clown." New York Daily News columnist Mike Lupica joins to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Resistance to Trump begins to grow with local roots
21 hours 12 min ago
Sessions busted for faking civil rights record
20 hours 26 min ago
Team Trump still struggling to get stars for inauguration
21 hours 17 min ago
Intelligence chiefs: Julian Assange has no credibility
3 hours 52 min ago
Dylann Roof state trial delayed indefinitely
'Tower' sheds light on first US mass school shooting
NBC News confirms Obama briefed on hacking report
Collins: Obamacare plans locked in for 2017, 2018
‘Indivisible’: A guide to resisting Trump's agenda
War over Obamacare escalates on Capitol Hill

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL