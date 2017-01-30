MSNBC Live 01/30/17

Trump defends immigration ban as 'success'

The Trump White House is hailing its Muslim immigration ban as a success. According to political consultant Karen Finney, the facts suggest otherwise. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump signs executive order to reduce regulations
4 hours 5 min ago
Christian immigrants with visas denied entry to United States
2 hours 4 min ago
Actor just raised more than $500,000 for refugees
3 hours 5 min ago
Joe and Mika report on their meeting with Pres Trump
8 hours 24 min ago
Spicer on ban: Everyone that needed to be consulted was consulted
7 hours 26 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump's newest nat'l security moves called 'stone cold crazy'
Sen. Murphy: Travel ban is going to get Americans killed
Maddow: The protest movement is crucial to policy
Legal authorities rally to challenge Trump's ban order
Dem Rep: Trump ban clearly unconstitutional and immoral

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL