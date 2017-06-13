Andrea Mitchell Reports 06/13/17

Trump Confidante: 'I Did Not Talk to President' About Firing...

Chris Ruddy addresses previous statements about whether or not the Trump administration is considering firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Depty AG Rosenstein says he's seen no reason to fire Mueller
Can Sessions explain Trump admin removal of US attorneys?
15 hours 43 min ago
Report: Trump considering firing Mueller
15 hours 22 min ago
Congressman reveals Nunes still has subpoena power
6 hours 23 min ago
Maddow: Sessions' Russian meetings are still a mystery
16 hours 35 min ago
Lawrence: Firing Mueller like writing 'I'm super guilty' in the sky
Franken: They've intercepted contacts with Kislyak
Fmr. Senator: Sessions met with Russias No. 1 spy
Bush attorney: Mueller attacks ‘absolutely despicable’
Trump biographer: I was threatened with fake tapes too

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL