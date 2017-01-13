MSNBC Live 01/13/17

Trump Cabinet picks contradict his campaign promises

Rep. Trent Franks, R - Arizona, joins to discuss Donald Trump's Cabinet picks, and how some of them conflict with Trump on multiple issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

O'Donnell: 'You did not lost your country'
16 hours 3 min ago
Steve Harvey meets Trump at Trump Tower
48 min 59 sec ago
How Biden would have changed the 2016 race
2 hours 29 min ago
Lester Holt talks to Obama on last Air Force One trip
2 hours 47 min ago
Clinton advisor: Comey 'needs to get his house in order'
3 hours 53 min ago
The humility of POTUS and FLOTUS
Is Trump backing himself into a corner?
Ethics official: Trump's divestment plan inadequate
Trump's words vs. his Cabinet nominees' words
Franken: 'I'm going to vote against Sen. Sessions'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL