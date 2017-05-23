All In with Chris Hayes 05/23/17

Trump budget slashes billions from Medicaid, Social Security

Among the $4 trillion in cuts proposed in the 2018 budget released today by the White House are billions and billions of dollars slashed from both Medicaid and Social Security.

Manchester bombing suspect identified as Salman Abedi
Watergate prosecutor: Trump's actions are illegal
2 hours 26 min ago
Senate Intel Committee to subpoena Flynn businesses
5 hours 1 min ago
There's a lot of obstructing not to be obstruction
2 hours 40 min ago
UK ups threat level to 'critical,' warns of 'imminent' attack
5 hours 18 min ago
Supreme Court rejects gerrymandered districts, cites racial bias
Ex-FBI Agent: UK probe indicates larger terror cell
Rep. Quigley: Trump's intentions are obvious
Police raid home possibly linked to Manchester attack
DNI won't confirm Trump asked to push back on Russia probe

