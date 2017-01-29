MSNBC Live 01/29/17

Trump ban an anti-Muslim 'dog whistle': ACLU's Romero

Anthony Romero, executive director of the ACLU, talks with Ari Melber about how the ACLU got a stay of parts of Donald Trump's refugee ban executive order, and responds to Trump's claim that he is not targeting religion. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

