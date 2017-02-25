AM Joy 02/25/17

Transgender rights under fire in Trump era

The White House wants to make transgender rights a states’ issue, in the wake of Donald Trump reversing protections for transgender students implemented by the Obama administration. Jonathan Capehart and our panel discuss the need and plan to fight back. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

