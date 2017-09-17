PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 09/17/17

Tracking the Police

Join Rev. Al as he discusses police reform and the protests in St. Louis this weekend with Yamiche Alcindor and Jonah Newman. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

