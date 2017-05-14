MSNBC Live 05/14/17

Torch-Wielding Protesters Gather to Oppose Lee Statue Removal

A group of protesters gathered in Charlottesville, Virginia to demand that a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee not be removed from a city park. A local reporter says the group was carrying torches and chanting a Nazi slogan. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Does Trump have his own White House tapes?
3 hours 25 min ago
Poll: 29% approve of Trump’s firing of Comey
Poll: 48% say House GOP health care bill is a bad idea
Waters to Trump: Cooperate with the investigation
3 hours 8 min ago
Trump bashes 'critics' in Liberty U commencement speech
Watch Sean Spicer defend Trump's tweets
Critics slam Sessions' police reversal on drug sentences
Was Liberty U hypocritical for letting Trump speak?
Financial crimes unit to help Trump-Russia investigation
Rep. Lieu: Firing of Comey is obstruction of justice

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL