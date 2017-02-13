MSNBC Live 02/13/17

Thousands Hold 'Day Without Immigrants' Rally in Wisconsin

A large immigration rally called a 'day without immigrants' was held in Milwaukee and other parts of Wisconsin Monday to protest President Trump's and the Republican Congress' immigration agenda. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

