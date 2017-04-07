This golf course’s name change was a hole in one

When you’re launching a company, you typically get the chance to build your brand from the ground up. There’s generally some flexibility when you’re new to the market. If you opt to buy someone else’s business, you inherit everything that comes with it. That includes the good and the bad. When Arthur Hawk bought a private Pennsylvania golf course, he knew the best way to attract new customers would be to give the company a new identity. He started the process by giving the business a new name.

Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}