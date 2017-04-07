MSNBC Live 04/07/17

This golf course’s name change was a hole in one

When you’re launching a company, you typically get the chance to build your brand from the ground up. There’s generally some flexibility when you’re new to the market. If you opt to buy someone else’s business, you inherit everything that comes with it. That includes the good and the bad. When Arthur Hawk bought a private Pennsylvania golf course, he knew the best way to attract new customers would be to give the company a new identity. He started the process by giving the business a new name. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: Trump is using military force without policy
1 day 14 hours ago
Why Jared Kushner is pushing for White House power
1 day 53 min ago
Does Trump have a plan in Syria?
1 day 39 min ago
Is it Bannon vs. Kushner in the White House?
1 day 12 hours ago
Trump aide made Nazi-linked group "proud" by wearing its pin
Details of Alabama gov's affair exposed in impeachment report
GOP sets new partisan precedent with Gorsuch
Lawrence: This Syria theory can't be ruled out
Trump's North Korea options include nukes, assassination: report
Sen. Murphy: ‘I don’t trust the Trump admin.’ on Syria

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL