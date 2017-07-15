Hugh Hewitt 07/15/17

The Trump-Russia Connection

Join Hugh Hewitt as he sits down with John Eastman and Del Wilber to discuss the breaking story of the emails Donald Trump Jr. released this week, and breakdown the legal side of the story. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's men in Moscow: Who are Aras and Emin Agalarov?
13 hours 22 sec ago
NYT’s Ken Vogel confirms translator was sixth person in Trump Jr. meeting
16 hours 58 min ago
Donald Trump’s longest, most awkward handshake yet
12 hours 38 min ago
GOP Rep. can't rule out Trump criminal conspiracy
13 hours 8 min ago
Dilanian: Trump Jr. meeting shows evidence of collusion
14 hours 20 min ago
EXCLUSIVE: Former Soviet counter intel officer attended Trump Jr. meeting
Hickenlooper: Voters are worried about Trump's transparency
Revised GOP health care bill already in jeopardy
Maxine Waters: 'Surprised' that GOP is defending Trump
Trump hires new lawyer amid Russia investigation

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL