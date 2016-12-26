MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin 12/26/16

The technical, emotional power of George Michael

RollingStone's Anthony DeCurtis discusses the life and legacy of pop icon George Michael, who died from heart failure on Christmas Day at the age of 53. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: Trump needs to reach nervous Americans
6 hours 23 min ago
How China could pose the biggest challenge for Trump
Report: Future elections could be vulnerable
4 hours 18 min ago
Watch POTUS reflect on his administration
2 days 1 hour ago
Comedian in Chief: Watch Obama's funniest moments
Why Democrats can't just 'get over it'
President Obama is 'confident' he could have won 2016
Mika: More done than some give Obama credit for
Michael Moore's 5-point plan for Trump, 2017
Netanyahu lashes out at Obama over U.N. vote

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL