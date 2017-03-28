Hardball with Chris Matthews 03/28/17

The similarities between Trump and Nixon

Richard Nixon and Donald Trump, Through their respective campaigns and presidencies, adopted similar themes of law-and-order and advocating for the silent majority. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Exclusive: Manafort-linked accounts on Cyprus raised red flag
Embattled DNC asks all staffers for resignation letters
Jason Chaffetz thinks it’s ‘ridiculous’ to investigate Nunes
2 hours 11 min ago
The similarities between Trump and Nixon
52 min 38 sec ago
Navigating Manafort’s web of ties to Russia and Ukraine
3 hours 4 min ago
House GOP blocks Dems latest effort to release Trump's taxes
Trump’s 13 golf outings as President
White House takes aim at Obama era climate policy
WH denies trying to block Sally Yates testifying on Russia
April Ryan on asking Spicer question: 'I was roadkill'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL