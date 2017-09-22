09/22/17

The Reasoning Behind McCain's Opposition To Graham-Cassidy

Senator John McCain is opposing the Graham-Cassidy proposal to repeal Obamacare. In a statement, McCain explained, "a bill of this impact requires a bipartisan approach." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

