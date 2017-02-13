MSNBC Live 02/13/17

The price tag on America's healthcare?

How do the healthcare systems in America and Canada compare? MSNBC's Jacob Soboroff reports. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe takes Stephen Miller 'to school' on law
4 hours 47 min ago
Comparing healthcare in America v. Canada
1 hour 2 min ago
MaddowBlog: White House's Flynn problem hits tipping point
3 hours 48 min ago
Sen. King: Trump doesn't get checks and balances
3 hours 58 min ago
Nearly 190,000 ordered to evacuate after dam failure
Joe: GOP will get slammed if they repeal and don't replace
Rep. Waters: Trump’s actions may lead to impeachment
Rob Reiner: Trump's presidency is 'cancerous'
How will public education change under DeVos?
North Korea calls new missile launch a success

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL