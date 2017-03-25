MSNBC Live 03/25/17

The Obamacare ‘hot potato’

Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky, D-IL, reacts to President Trump’s assertion that the Democrats ‘own’ the current healthcare regime because of the AHCA’s failure. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: Trump's presidency is effectively over
17 hours 25 min ago
Why Manafort's ties to Russia could mean trouble for Trump
4 hours 29 min ago
Maddow: Trump is in dire period of turmoil and scandal
16 hours 59 min ago
Ivanka's new West Wing office raises questions
4 hours 40 min ago
How will Republicans overcome health care defeat?
7 hours 49 min ago
Schumer: 'Art of the Deal is out the window'
Bernie Sanders: We beat right-wing extremists today
Michael Moore: Time to fight for Medicare for all
Trump blames Democrats for health care bill defeat
Chris Matthews: The GOP choked with health care bill

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL