Testing Shared Workflow Fix for updates 2

MSNBC Live 04/11/17

Trump steps into Kansas special election fray
6 hours 42 min ago
'They can't do that': Joe Scarborough on United controversy
8 hours 18 min ago
What the media gets wrong about Trump and his voters
5 hours 44 min ago
Why a Russian hacker's arrest in Spain could be a big deal
17 hours 13 min ago
Lawrence: The Trump admin's incoherent foreign policy
16 hours 15 min ago
Spicer downplays Bannon-Kushner rift
Trump seals deal on new SCOTUS confirmation standard
Syria set to dominate Tillerson's Moscow visit
Trump officials deliver conflicting messages on Syria
Scandal forces Alabama 'Love Gov' to resign

