Testing MNSBC sharing to NBC News mpx

Nunes backs down from assertion Trump was monitored
Joe: Let Congress start renegotiating on health care bill
8 hours 41 min ago
Majority of Americans oppose GOP plan
7 hours 45 min ago
Russian connections: An act of treason?
15 hours 53 min ago
Sanders: Trump lied about protecting working people
17 hours 29 min ago
MaddowBlog: WH has some bad advice for women seeking maternity care
Sen. Warner: Massive Russian interference in election
Trump tweets: Freedom Caucus no vote helps P.P.
Trump issues ultimatum: Vote Friday or Obamacare stays
Hayes: Trump doesn’t want or care about AHCA

