MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 04/06/17

Testing Canonical URL publish time

Testing Canonical URL publish time ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senate Democrats block Neil Gorsuch's Supreme Court nomination
Nunes will step aside from Russia investigation
O'Reilly accuser Wendy Walsh describes sexual harrasment
12 hours 58 min ago
Report: Bannon threatened to quit after boot from NSC
12 hours 30 min ago
Maddow: 'Careening incompetence' of Trump admin risks crisis
14 hours 48 min ago
Mika: Trump shouldn't have discussed O'Reilly
Senators demand answers on new EPA policy
Mike Pence's curious strategy on health care
Stokols: Trump's career has been on long adlib
Maxine Waters: 'O'Reilly needs to go to jail'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL