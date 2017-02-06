For the Record with Greta 02/06/17

Teachers Union President: DeVos ‘Actively Hostile’ To Public...

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten tells Greta Van Susteren that President Trump’s education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos’ lobbying efforts are concerning. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump comment arguably 'most anti-American' ever
9 hours 28 min ago
Yemen raid had secret target: 'Most wanted' Al Qaeda leader
Trump faces GOP backlash for defending Putin
7 hours 40 min ago
Will Republican support for Trump hold?
5 hours 49 min ago
Joe: Trump must state he's against assassinating rivals
13 hours 29 min ago
Trump travel ban makes America less safe: officials
Waters: He lied. Wall Street is now in the White House
Barney Frank: Public won't like Trump's finance reform
Trump's Russia-U.S. comparison blasted by many
Trump tweet: 'Any negative polls are fake news'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL