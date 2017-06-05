MSNBC Live 06/05/17

Swalwell: Memory loss is affecting a lot of Trump Camp

Congressman Swalwell thinks that Comey will help "illuminate" the investigation on Donald Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Woman charged with leaking top secret NSA document
2 hours 51 min ago
Trump goes after London mayor following terror attack
3 hours 47 min ago
What’s inside the leaked NSA report on Russian election hacking?
2 hours 49 min ago
Cosby faces first day of sexual assault trial
2 hours 3 min ago
Fmr. Ambassador to Russia: 'Inconceivable' that Putin didn't know Flynn
6 hours 1 sec ago
GOP Sen: 'Good idea' for U.S. to leave climate agreement
Joe: Trump is undermining himself with London tweets
Trump's tweet undercuts his DOJ lawyers: Ex-Asst. US Atty
Trump reignites the debate over a US travel ban
What is driving recent wave of UK attacks?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL