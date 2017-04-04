MSNBC Live 04/04/17

Suspected gas attack in Syria 'uniquely horrific'

NBC's Richard Engel reports on the attack in Idlib province, which has reportedly killed dozens. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'I leaked nothing to nobody,' Susan Rice insists
2 hours 45 min ago
Suspected gas attack in Syria 'uniquely horrific'
1 hour 15 min ago
Breaking down reports of 'unmasking': What it means
8 hours 44 min ago
Maddow: Trump puts the NSC to personal political use
17 hours 11 min ago
O'Reilly loses big advertiser after reports of harassment
15 hours 56 min ago
Analysis: Is Susan Rice responsible for unmasking Trump aides?
3 hours 24 min ago
Elijah Cummings remains 'very skeptical' of Trump
Where is Trump's paycheck going?
Lawrence: Trump tweets can't stop Russia stories
Former Trump adviser was duped by Russian spies

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL