06/20/17

Suspect Shot After Explosion at Brussels Train Station

The incident occurred at Brussels Central Station. Police say the situation is under control. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP senators to see health care bill Thursday
Morning Joe: If GOP loses to Ossoff, there will 'be panic'
11 hours 9 sec ago
'Good chance' Flynn cooperating with FBI, says senator
9 hours 43 min ago
GOP senator can't see Trump 'terminating' Mueller
8 hours 34 min ago
Ossoff responds to Trump's attacks before GA election
18 hours 19 min ago
Dems stage talk-a-thon as GOP push through health bill
Ex-Watergate attny.: Of course Trump's under investigation
Sean Spicer is looking for his replacement: Report
Here's why Trump can't run from Warmbier's death
Maddow: New subpoena hints at direction of Russia probe

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL