Andrea Mitchell Reports 09/20/17

Susan Rice on Trump's UN Speech: 'Inappropriate And Over-The-Top'

Former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice says President Trump speech at the United Nation's General Assembly was "inappropriate and over-the-top for an American president." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Cassidy responds to Kimmel, says bill meets his 'test'
6 hours 11 min ago
Maddow: Trump reportedly paying legal bills with donations
17 hours 55 min ago
Jimmy Kimmel: Cassidy lied to my face about healthcare
16 hours 36 min ago
Joe: GOP once again trying to pass a terrible bill
8 hours 56 min ago
Deadly hurricane bears down on Puerto Rico
6 hours 59 min ago
Team Manafort responds to reports the Feds had him wiretapped
Mexico quake turns classroom into a coffin
Maddow: Trump joins list of unhinged speakers at UN
Joe asks Sec. Kerry: 'Is it Kerry 2020?'
Dangerous Hurricane Maria hurtles toward Puerto Rico

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL