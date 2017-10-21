Hugh Hewitt 10/21/17

Stories of the Week

Hugh Hewitt is joined by a panel of journalists, James Hohmann, Seung Min Kim, Courtney Kube and Annier Linksey to discuss the news that happened this week in the Trump administration. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: Why is Trump meeting with U.S. attorney candidates?
8 hours 26 min ago
Hayes: John Kelly is not the 'adult in the room'
12 hours 36 min ago
Gen. McCaffrey: Trump WH needs to 'shut up'
10 hours 25 min ago
Sharpton: Trump insecure for not measuring up to Obama
15 hours 4 min ago
Painter: 'We gotta take away the football' from Trump
12 hours 42 min ago
Trump has a fake Renoir painting in his NYC penthouse
12 hours 50 min ago
Kelly gets facts wrong on Wilson
14 hours 26 min ago
Politico: Trump interviewed US Attorney candidates
Matthews: 50 years ago, the march on the Pentagon
After Bush & Obama’s speeches, will more statesmen speak up?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL