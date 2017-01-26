The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 01/26/17

Steve Schmidt on the importance of truth in a democracy

Debunking Trump on inauguration crowd sizes & voter fraud claims, Steve Schmidt invokes George Washington & George Orwell proclaiming the importance of truth in a democracy in just 90 seconds.

Connecticut Gov. Malloy: We're going to protect people

