Andrea Mitchell Reports 08/18/17

Steve Bannon Out at White House

Two senior White House officials confirm that Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon will be leaving the White House after a chaotic tenure. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Steve Bannon out at WH after chaotic tenure
2 hours 22 min ago
Why allies expect Bannon to return to Breitbart News
1 hour 47 min ago
Wallace: Bannon's tragic flaw was his hubris
1 hour 57 min ago
Fmr. Breitbart Editor: Bannon marginalized for months
1 hour 36 min ago
Trump pushes 'huge historical lie' after Barcelona attack
9 hours 6 min ago
Police: Man shot after stabbing several people in Finland
The comprehensive timeline of Trump's history with Russia
Andrea Mitchell: I have never been more discouraged
Maddow: Why you shouldn't be shocked by Trump racism
Phoenix mayor asks Trump to cancel inflammatory rally

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL