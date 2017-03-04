MSNBC Live 03/04/17

Spokesman for former President Obama responds to allegations

Democratic congressman, Rep. Jim Himes, talks about the statement released from the Obama Administration after President Trump accused him of wiretapping Trump towers. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Sen. King: The denials remind me of Obi-Wan Kenobi

