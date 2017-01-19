For the Record with Greta 01/19/17

Spicer: Trump Will Make Things Happen ‘Right Out of the Gate’

Incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer goes one-on-one with Greta Van Susteren about Donald Trump’s early agenda, his feud with the intelligence community, and energy nominee Rick Perry. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

