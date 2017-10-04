MSNBC Live 10/04/17

Sources: Russia-Linked Facebook Ads Targeted Variety of States

According to two sources familiar with the Facebook ads, the list of states targeted included not only battleground states but also New York and California, indicating there may have been no apparent strategy. NBC’s Carol Lee reports. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

