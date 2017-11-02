MSNBC Live 11/02/17

Source: Sessions now recalls rejecting Russia trip for...

Multiple sources tell NBC News that Attorney General Jeff Sessions now recalls rejecting a proposed meeting for Trump-Putin, appearing to contriduct his previous testimony before congress. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sessions rejected Papadopolous proposal for Trump-Putin meeting
Details of GOP Tax Plan revealed
5 hours 27 min ago
Sam Clovis withdraws name from USDA post, amid Mueller probe
2 hours 56 min ago
Robert Mercer, Bannon's financial backer, stepping down from hedge fund
2 hours 36 min ago
Rick Perry claims fossil fuels can prevent sexual assault
Trump calls for death penalty for NYC attacker
Bannon reportedly thinks Trump losing grip on power
Manafort money-laundering charge explained
How Schiff just answered Trump-Russia collusion question
Lawrence: John Kelly has lost the benefit of the doubt

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL