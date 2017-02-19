MSNBC Live 02/19/17

Simmons: 'Donald Trump did something very good for us'

Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons, who helped organize Sunday's "I Am Muslim Too" rally in New York, says Americans "more unified today than as long as I can remember" against President Trump’s policies. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Kushner underwent 'proper' conflict of interest vetting
3 hours 16 min ago
McCain defends free press: "That's how dictators get started"
Russell Simmons: Trump has unified people around 1 goal
12 hours 49 min ago
Who will lead the DNC?
11 hours 25 sec ago
Priebus denies FBI spoke with anyone else in White House
Gen. McCaffrey on why a security pick could withdraw
Inside Trump's strategy to make media the enemy
MaddowBlog: Why the 25th Amendment is getting attention
Joy Reid: Trump's 'Russiagate' rivals Watergate
JFK: It's a "terrific disadvantage" not to have a free press

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL