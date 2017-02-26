MSNBC Live 02/26/17

Should special prosecutor investigate Russian interference?

Former FBI double-agent Naveed Jamali and MSNBC legal correspondent Ari Melber discuss whether a special prosecutor is needed to investigate Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 election.

