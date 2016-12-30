MSNBC Live 12/30/16

Should Obama have gone further with Russian sanctions?

Some are saying President Obama should have taken additional retributive measures against Russia for the 2016 election hacks. Rep. David Cicilline and MSNBC's Hallie Jackson discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

5 fights Trump may face in first 100 days
8 hours 33 min ago
Faith leaders urging Trump to reject extremism
3 hours 51 min ago
How is U.S. increasing security for NYE?
4 hours 57 min ago
What foreign leaders know about Trump
16 hours 52 min ago
Morning Joe looks to 2017 in three words
7 hours 38 min ago
Inside the interrogation of Saddam Hussein
Putin rejects retaliation calls over hacking sanctions
The woman helping to reset GOP gerrymandering
Analyst: Stunning for Trump to wait for intel
Truth-squad needed for Trump's claims?

Best of MSNBC

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL