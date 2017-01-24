MSNBC Live 01/24/17

Shailene Woodley on possibility of pipeline construction

President Trump signed executive orders on the Keystone and Dakota pipelines, making way for construction. Actress Shailene Woodley joins to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump advances Keystone XL, Dakota Access pipelines
4 hours 18 min ago
Gutierrez to Trump: Bring the proof forward, or shut up
2 hours 41 min ago
Trump Signs Executive Orders on Keystone, Dakota Access Pipelines
Donald Trump lies about losing the popular vote
17 hours 48 min ago
MaddowBlog: What Trump’s WH considers ‘demoralizing’
Trump welcoming Theresa May on Friday
Mika: Trump should have addressed these marches
Trump reaches out to CIA in rambling speech
Trump: I lost popular vote because 'illegals' voted
Robert Gates: Trump's public comments do have an impact

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL