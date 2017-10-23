MSNBC Live 10/23/17

Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl's Sentencing Hearing Delayed

A military judge has delayed the sentencing hearing of Bowe Bergdahl, the Army sergeant who pleaded guilty to endangering his comrades by leaving his post in 2009 in Afghanistan, until Wednesday.

Joe: Bush & McCain are people to raise up; don't boo them
3 hours 40 min ago
Trump undercuts Gold Star widow in new tweet
2 hours 36 min ago
Why Manchin doesn't wan't Clinton campaigning in WV
14 hours 48 min ago
$32M O'Reilly settlement raises eyebrows amid prior allegations
18 hours 32 min ago
Watch five former presidents together on hurricane aid
5 hours 16 min ago
Pelosi: John Kelly 'needs to set the record straight'
Rep. Wilson: Niger will be 'Trump's Benghazi'
Female senators reveal #MeToo stories
Former presidents seem to critique Trump's rhetoric
What's the U.S.'s role in Niger?

